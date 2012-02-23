TAIPEI, Feb 23 Taiwan stocks ended down
0.8 percent on Thursday, joining other regional bourses in falls
on concerns over global growth, but Inotera Memories
jumped 4.6 percent after it said it would sell T$5 billion
($169.23 million) in new shares to existing shareholder Micron
Technology.
The main TAIEX index fell 64.38 points to 7,937.3,
after opening 0.25 percent lower.
Chipmakers led decliners, down 1.67 percent, while
oil and gas counters dropped 1.43 percent.
Electronics shares slipped 0.94 percent while
financial shares lost 1.04 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was T$0.006 weaker to trade at
T$29.588.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$49.06 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)