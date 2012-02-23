TAIPEI, Feb 23 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.8 percent on Thursday, joining other regional bourses in falls on concerns over global growth, but Inotera Memories jumped 4.6 percent after it said it would sell T$5 billion ($169.23 million) in new shares to existing shareholder Micron Technology.

The main TAIEX index fell 64.38 points to 7,937.3, after opening 0.25 percent lower.

Chipmakers led decliners, down 1.67 percent, while oil and gas counters dropped 1.43 percent.

Electronics shares slipped 0.94 percent while financial shares lost 1.04 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was T$0.006 weaker to trade at T$29.588.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$49.06 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)