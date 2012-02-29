TAIPEI, Feb 29 Taiwan stocks closed up
2.04 percent on Wednesday at an almost seven-month closing high
, with HTC Corp jumping after it announced a new line
up of phones aimed at countering a slide in sales.
The main TAIEX index rose 162.10 points to 8,121.44,
the highest close since Aug.4, after opening up 1.09 percent.
The market had been closed Feb 27 and 28 for public holidays. It
will open on Saturday March 3 for a session in lieu of the
holidays.
HTC ended up 5.09 percent. For a full story on it snew
phones, see.
Computer makers were the top gainers, up 4.56
percent, with Asustek limit up 7 percent. The company
said on Feb 24 it sees a decline in shipments in the first
quarter but a pick up for notebooks and tablets for the full
year, after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net
profit.
But shares in Taiwan chipmakers connected to Elpida Memory
Inc tumbled after the Japanese company filed for
bankruptcy protection, with its joint venture Rexchip
slumping 31.13 percent.
Shares in rival chipmakers, however, rose on optimism they
would benefit from the loss of a big competitor. Nanya Tech
and Inotera Memories both closed limit-up.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.093 to trade at
T$29.489.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$44.7 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)