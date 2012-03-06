TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan stocks rose 0.03 percent on Tuesday, but restaurant chain store operator thanks for your helpon its debut amid investor optimism over its prospects.

The main TAIEX index opened up 2.11 points at 8,006.85, after dropping 1.35 percent on Monday.

Wang Group jumped to T$495, up 49.59 percent from its IPO price, lifting the tourism sub-index 0.47 percent.

Tech and banking, the two most heavily-weighted sectors, were up 0.27 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.509.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$374 million this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)