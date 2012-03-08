TAIPEI, March 8 Taiwan stocks rose 0.64
percent on Thursday, with Apple Inc suppliers in focus
after the company unveiled an upgraded version of its popular
iPad tablet.
The main TAIEX index opened up 49.86 points at
7,952.94, after a 0.44 percent fall in the previous session.
Apple's suppliers, including Hon Hai Precision
and Genius, opened higher. Hon Hai jumped 0.71 percent
and Genius rose 2.86 percent.
The upgraded version of iPad featured a more powerful chip,
high-definition screen, sharper camera and access to new
high-speed wireless networks.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$29.59.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to T$4.6 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)