Bouygues denies speculation over French telecoms consolidation
PARIS, Feb 14 French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.
TAIPEI, March 28 Taiwan stocks rose 0.11 percent on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry gaining 4.6 percent after a deal with Sharp Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics company.
Chimei Innolux Corp was 7-percent limit up and smaller rival AU Optronics rose 0.35 percent. The two LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in private placements.
The main TAIEX index ended 8.61 points higher at 8,038.07. Electronics shares jumped 0.51 percent, but banking stocks slipped 0.59 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.550.
BERLIN, Feb 14 The mood among German investors deteriorated more than expected in February, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainties about the outcome of Brexit talks and future U.S. trade policies cloud the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy.
LONDON, Feb 14 Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.