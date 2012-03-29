TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent
on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines, with chip
makers and car makers the biggest losers, down
1.5 percent and 1.43 percent respectively.
The main TAIEX index fell 40.20 points to 7,997.87,
after ending up 0.11 percent in the previous session.
Electronics shares lost 1.02 percent. Hon Hai
traded flat after gaining 4.6 percent on Wednesday.
The company sealed a deal with Sharp Corp that will
make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics
company.
Asustek gained 1.07 percent while Pegatron
shed 4.17 percent, after reports that Asustek will
start offloading Pegatron shares in May with an expected profit
of some T$2.8 billion to T$3.8 billion ($94.8 to $128.6
million).
Financial shares slipped 0.56 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.005 to trade at
T$29.565.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$31.85 billion this month.
