TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks rose 0.37 percent on Friday, recovering some ground from recent losses, with China Development Financial surging 5.27 percent after it announced plans to buy a controlling stake in brokerage KGI .

The main TAIEX index opened up 28.08 points at 7,667.90, boosted by electronics and financials, both of which rose 0.48 percent.

KGI, Taiwan's second-biggest brokerage, was 7-percent limit up.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at T$29.51.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$1.26 billion this month.

(Reporting by Faith Hung)