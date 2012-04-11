TAIPEI, April 11 Taiwan stocks fell 0.62 percent on Wednesday, tracking losses in regional bourses, with PC vendor Acer Inc down 1.55 percent after posting a decline in March sales.

But Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd opened flat, but quickly added 0.9 percent. Its sales rose 30 percent in March from a year earlier.

The main TAIEX index slipped 47.74 points to 7,592.94 at the open, versus a 0.52 percent gain in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$21.9 billion this month.

