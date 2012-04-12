TAIPEI, April 12 Taiwan stocks rose 0.17 percent
in cautious trading on Thursday as investors waited for the
finance ministry to lay out details of a capital gains tax on
stock investments later in the day.
The main TAIEX index opened up 12.79 points at
7,669.46, after gaining 0.21 percent in the previous session.
Among the most actively traded, smartphone maker HTC Corp
added 1.15 percent, while Apple Inc supplier
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd inched 0.44 percent
lower.
The Taiwan dollar strengthened slightly to trade at
T$29.519.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)