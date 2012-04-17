TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks edged up after opening flat on Tuesday, though HTC Corp lost 1.16 percent after it appointed Chia-Lin Chang, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, as its new chief financial officer.

By 0102 GMT, the main TAIEX index had risen 0.25 percent to 7,749.41. The index closed 0.75 percent lower in the previous session.

Construction counters were the biggest gainers, up 0.77 percent. Electronics shares edged up 0.22 percent, while banking shares rose 0.36 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.054 to trade at T$29.510.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$34.75 billion this month.

