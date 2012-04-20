TAIPEI, April 20 Taiwan stocks opened 0.28
percent lower on Friday, joining a regional decline, with LCD
makers and chip makers the biggest drag, down
1.08 percent and 0.87 percent respectively.
Computer makers were also among the losers, down
0.56 percent. A local newspaper said a fire at Gold Circuit
Electronics, the world's No.2 notebook print-circuit
board (PCB) maker, on Thursday will decrease notebook PCB
supplies by 15 percent.
Gold Circuit opened limit down 6.9 percent.
The main TAIEX index fell 21.12 points to 7,601.57,
after ending up 0.23 percent.
Electronics shares fell 0.39 percent, with TPK
Holding and Wintek shedding 6 percent and
6.07 percent respectively.
Banking shares slipped 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.027 to trade at
T$29.505.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up
T$3.24 billion.
