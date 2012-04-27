TAIPEI, April 27 Taiwan stocks rose 0.64 percent
on Friday, lifted by TSMC which rose by the maximum
allowed to a record high after the top contract chipmaker posted
a forecast-beating net profit in the first quarter and said it
will increase capital spending by up to some 16 percent this
year.
Acer Inc advanced 0.45 percent after giving an
upbeat outlook for the second half, though Apple
supplier Largan was limit down after it said revenue
in the second quarter will fall by double digits over the first
quarter.
The main TAIEX index rose 47.94 points to 7,569.29,
after ending down 0.55 percent in the previous session.
Hon Hai declined 0.96 percent. The electronics
giant will set up a $1 billion joint factory with Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista in the state of Rio de Janeiro to build
batteries, solar panels and efficient street lamps.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.113 to trade at
T$29.299.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$38.46 billion this month.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)