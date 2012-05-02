TAIPEI, May 2 Taiwan stocks rose 2.33 percent on
Wednesday, getting a boost from gains in other regional bourses
after strong U.S. factory activity data, and from a decision by
Taiwan's government to water down planned electricity price
hikes.
It was the bourse's biggest single-day percentage gain in
three months.
PC maker Asustek rose by the maximum 7 percent
allowed after its first-quarter profit beat forecasts, helping
make computer stocks one of the top gainers.
Opto-electronics stocks led gains, with panel maker
Chimei Innolux up 6.2 percent after its first-quarter
results.
In contrast, Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision
fell for a second session following
worse-than-expected quarterly earnings. It ended down 3 percent
after opening limit down.
Its fall made the other electricals sub-index the
worst performer of the day and the only sub-index to decline,
down 1 percent.
The main TAIEX index rose 175.09 points to 7,676.81.
The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.086 to trade at
T$29.146, a near eight-month high.
Foreign investors were net sellers in April, marking their
first month of net sales since November.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)