TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan stocks closed flat on Tuesday, though DRAM maker Nanya Technology gained by the 7-percent daily limit after its technology partner Micron won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy bankrupt Japanese maker Elpida Memory.

Nanya and Micron have a partnership agreement, raising the possibility that Nanya would become part of a bigger alliance that could take on South Korean competitors.

Other DRAM makers also closed higher, with Powerchip up 6.1 percent and Rexchip 3.2 percent higher on the secondary market.

The gains were offset by losses in textiles and department stores, both of which shed more than 1 percent.

The main TAIEX index inched up 0.1 percent or 7.63 points to 7,545.71, recovering a little from the previous session's steep loss.

Smartphone maker HTC was flat. It posted an improvement in April sales from March.

The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$29.310.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$22.58 billion this month.

