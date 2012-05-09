TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, joining regional boursdes in declines as uncertainty over Greece's future cut appetite for risk, while confusion over Taiwan's controversial plan for a tax on stock trading profit added to worries.

The main TAIEX index opened 60.38 points lower at 7,485.33, after ending flat in prior session.

UMC, the world's No.2 contract chip maker, and Quanta Computer the world's biggest laptop PC contract manufacturer, both slipped more than 1 percent. They both announced declines in April sales.

Investor sentiment was also hit after local media reported President Ma Ying-jeou asked legislators to review the tax plan on Friday. That came hours after lawmakers said they will postpone debate of the bill until the next session that starts in September.

The Taiwan dollar inched up slightly to trade at T$29.344.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$26.05 billion this month.

