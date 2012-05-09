TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.93 percent on
Wednesday, joining regional bourses in declines as uncertainty
over Greece's future cut appetite for risk, while confusion over
Taiwan's controversial plan for a tax on stock trading profit
added to worries.
The main TAIEX index ended 70.00 points lower at
7,475.71, pressured by financials' 1.46 percent slide.
Electronics shares shed 0.81 percent. UMC,
the world's No.2 contract chip maker, and Quanta Computer
the world's biggest laptop PC contract manufacturer,
both slipped more than 1 percent after announcing declines in
April sales.
Adding to tech gloom, E Ink, a component supplier
for Amazon.com's Kindle tablet PC, ended 7 percent
limit down on the secondary market.
E Ink said in a statement it has asked employees to take
unpaid leave of two days per month and management to take a 10 -
20 percent pay cut in May and June due to inventory adjustment
by a large client, which local media reported was Amazon after a
fall in Kindle shipments in the first quarter.
Investor sentiment was also hit after local media reported
President Ma Ying-jeou asked legislators to review the tax plan
on Friday. That came hours after lawmakers said they will
postpone debate of the bill until the next session that starts
in September.
The Taiwan dollar inched up slightly to trade at
T$29.363.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing
their total selling to T$26.05 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)