TAIPEI, May 11 Taiwan stocks fell 0.15 percent on Friday, with Acer slipping 1.24 percent after saying its unconsolidated April sales were 11 percent lower than a year earlier.

Hon Hai Precision Industry lost 0.46 percent. The electronics giant reported a 10 percent fall in April sales from March, but said it will achieve a 10-percent revenue growth target this year.

The main TAIEX index fell 11.45 points to 7,472.56, after ending up 0.11 percent.

TSMC edged up 0.23 percent. The chipmaker's April sales rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

Electronics shares were down 0.15 percent while financial shares lost 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.036 to trade at T$29.359.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$38.23 billion this month.

