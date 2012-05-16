TAIPEI, May 16 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.26 percent on Wednesday, hit again by risk aversion, as the government prepared to act to stabilise the market through four state funds that have T$30 billion ($1 billion) ready to invest, according to media reports.

The government has also set up a task force to monitor the market, the reports said.

LCD makers were among top gainers, up 1.08 percent, propelled by a 4.27 percent jump Chimei Innolux jumped, after three directors from the original Chimei side of merged LCD maker resigned from the board on Tuesday.

The board Chimei Innolux will now be mainly led by Hon Hai via its stake in the original Innolux. Newspapers also said the company is in touch with private equity and Chinese investors to look for a strategic investor.

The main TAIEX index fell 18.93 points to 7,376.71 at opening, after ending up 0.25 percent.

Electronics shares however sipped 0.23 percent. Banking shares advanced 0.12 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.056 to trade at T$29.570.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$56.02 billion this month.

