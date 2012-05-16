BRIEF-Jeff Lawson reports 13 pct passive stake in Twilio as on Dec 31 - SEC Filing
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, May 16 Taiwan stocks opened down 0.26 percent on Wednesday, hit again by risk aversion, as the government prepared to act to stabilise the market through four state funds that have T$30 billion ($1 billion) ready to invest, according to media reports.
The government has also set up a task force to monitor the market, the reports said.
LCD makers were among top gainers, up 1.08 percent, propelled by a 4.27 percent jump Chimei Innolux jumped, after three directors from the original Chimei side of merged LCD maker resigned from the board on Tuesday.
The board Chimei Innolux will now be mainly led by Hon Hai via its stake in the original Innolux. Newspapers also said the company is in touch with private equity and Chinese investors to look for a strategic investor.
The main TAIEX index fell 18.93 points to 7,376.71 at opening, after ending up 0.25 percent.
Electronics shares however sipped 0.23 percent. Banking shares advanced 0.12 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.056 to trade at T$29.570.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$56.02 billion this month.
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* GINSMS announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and provides financial forecasts for year 2017