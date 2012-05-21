BRIEF-Hanmi Semiconductor to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TAIPEI, May 21 Taiwan stocks rose 0.19 percent on Monday, joining regional bourses in cautious gains, with HTC higher after the smartphone maker said that some of its smartphones have passed inspection by U.S. customs.
The main TAIEX index opened 13.71 points higher at 7,164.90, recovering from a 2.79 percent tumble in prior session.
HTC was up 1.62 percent. It had said last week that some shipments of phones were delayed by U.S. customs inspection, sending its share tumbling.
Electronics shares climbed 0.71 percent and banking shares jumped 0.86 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.63.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$80.5 billion this month.
SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.
* Says co revises effective date for retirement of treasury shares to Feb. 16 from Feb. 15