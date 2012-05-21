TAIPEI, May 21 Taiwan stocks rose 0.57 percent
on Monday, joining regional bourses in cautious gains, with Ta
Chong Bank closing higher for a second day on news it
will be sold by Carlyle Group and major shareholders.
The main TAIEX index ended up 41.04 points at
7,192.23, boosted by a 0.91 percent rise in financials,
the top gainers.
Ta Chong advanced 2.13 percent, taking gains to 10 percent
in two sessions after Reuters reported private equity firm
Carlyle is in talks to sell its stake in Ta Chong Bank to Yuanta
Financial in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25
billion).
HTC rose 1.62 percent after the smartphone maker said that
some of its smartphones have passed inspection by U.S. customs.
HTC had said last week that some shipments of phones were
delayed by U.S. customs inspection, sending its shares tumbling.
The Taiwan dollar strengthened by T$0.076 to stand
at T$29.554.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their
total selling to T$80.5 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)