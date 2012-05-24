TAIPEI, May 24 Taiwan stocks retreated from early gains and ended 0.32 percent lower on Thursday, as the threat of a Greek exit from the euro kept investors wary of risk, with biotech counters and electronics component makers the main drags.

The main TAIEX index fell 22.86 points to 7,124.89, after opening up 0.17 percent. Biotech stocks shed 2.17 percent while electronics component makers lost 1.94 percent.

UMC slipped 1.57 percent. The company said it will invest $8 billion in a 12-inch wafer plant in Taiwan.

Rival TSMC however gained 1.9 percent. Japan's Renesas said it would tie up with the Taiwanese maker in microchip production.

The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.028 to trade at T$29.558.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$93.9 billion this month.

