TAIPEI, June 15 Taiwan stocks rose 1.14 percent at a two-week closing high on Friday, but market sentiment remained cautious ahead of a possible financial storm or public panic after cliffhanger elections in Greece this weekend.

The main TAIEX index ended up 80.73 points at 7,155.83, its highest closing level this month.

Banking shares climbed 1.46 percent, with Cathay Financial gaining 1.6 perent.

Cathay, Taiwan's top financial holding firm, said on Friday it will raise up to T$40 billion ($1.33 billion) to acquire rivals or build partnerships in China, the latest sign of warming trade ties across the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$29.896.

