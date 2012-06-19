TAIPEI, June 19 Taiwan stocks ended 0.11 percent lower on Tuesday, weighed by electronics component counters and banking shares.

The main TAIEX index fell 8.37 points to 7,273.13, after opening flat. Banking stocks fell 0.89 percent while electronics component makers lost 0.90 percent.

Electronics counters slipped 0.22 percent. HTC however gained 3.9 percent.

Pegatron edged up 0.24 percent, after reports that it received monthly orders of more than 1 million units for Microsoft Corp's self-branded tablet Surface.

The company declined to comment on the reports.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.020 to trade at T$29.866.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, picking up T$6.46 billion.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India.........

REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary...........

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries..........................

TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)