TAIPEI, June 25 Taiwan stocks turned negative after opening flat on Monday, though chip designer Mstar Semiconductor surged after rival Mediatek offered to buy it at a 20 percent premium.

MStar was up 6.85 percent, the maximum allowed in a session, and by 0102 GMT, Mediatek had gained 4 percent. The main TAIEX index was down 0.81 percent to 7,163.91. The index ended down 0.78 percent in the previous session.

Plastics counters were the biggest drag, down 1.6 percent. Electronics shares slipped 0.51 percent. Financial shares shed 0.76 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.032 to trade at T$30.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total selling to T$18.64 billion this month.

