TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.91 percent on Monday, joining a regional decline after sluggish U.S. jobs data, with HTC Corp shedding 3.11 percent after the smartphone maker saw second-quarter profit more than halve.

Some analysts also predicted HTC will be upstaged in the second half by strong sales of Samsung's Galaxy S III and Apple's upcoming new iPhone.

The main TAIEX index fell 66.87 points to 7,301.72, after ending down 0.26 percent in the previous session.

Plastics counters were the main drag, down 2.06 percent. Electronics shares lost 0.95 percent, while financial shares fell 0.67 percent.

The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.018 to trade at T$29.940.

