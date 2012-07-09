TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.8 percent on Monday, joining regional bourses in declines after weak data in the U.S. and China deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, with HTC tumbling 5.6 percent after a drop in second-quarter profit.

The main TAIEX index fell 58.63 points to 7,309.96.

Smartphone maker HTC saw its profit more than halve in the second quarter, lagging forecasts.

The heavyweight electronics and banking sectors fell 1.06 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.

The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.008 to trade at T$29.930.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Taiwan shares on Friday, but remain net buyers for the month of T$1.89 billion.

