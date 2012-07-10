TAIPEI, July 10 Taiwan stocks opened flat on Tuesday, though contract laptop PC maker Compal gained after posting a rise in June sales

The main TAIEX index opened up 4.2 points at 7,305.76, paced by gains in defensive plays such as rubber and foods, both of which were up over 0.4 percent.

Compal added 1.07 percent, while electronics slipped 0.05 percent. Bigger rival Quanta Computer dipped 1.4 percent even though it also posted a rise in June sales.

Chipmaker UMC rose over 2 percent after a flat opening, after reporting flat year on year sales in June. It also signed a partnership deal with Lattice Semiconductor on Monday.

The main index had closed down 0.8 percent in prior session.

The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.038 to trade at T$29.937.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total buyingselling to T$3.829 billion this month.

