TAIPEI, July 11 Taiwan stocks fell 0.61 percent on Wednesday, joining regional bourses in declines, with TSMC and other chip makers lower after top chip gear maker Applied Materials slashed its full year targets .

At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index was down 44.27 points at 7,207.08, extending a 0.8 percent loss in prior session.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed 1.26 percent, dragging down the semiconductor sub-index by 1.07 percent.

TSMC said its unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.

The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$30.03.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$8.354 billion this month.

