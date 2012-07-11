TAIPEI, July 11 Taiwan stocks ended flat on Wednesday, beating some regional bourses, with gains in banks offset by TSMC and other chip makers after top chip gear maker Applied Materials slashed its full year targets.

The main TAIEX index edged up 6.56 points at 7,257.91, halting a four-losing-session streak.

The semiconductor sub-index slipped 0.7 percent, while TSMC was off 1.3 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said its unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.

Among the bright spots, financial shares, glass and rubber all rose more than 1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at T$29.946.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$8.354 billion this month.

