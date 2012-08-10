TAIPEI, Aug 10 Taiwan stocks rose 0.1 percent to a fresh three-month closing high on Friday, with Hon Hai Precision 3.7 percent higher after the major supplier of Apple posted a gain in July sales. The main TAIEX index closed 7.42 points up at 7,441.12, making its best weekly advance so far this year with a 3 percent gain. Electronics added 0.5 percent while financials slipped 0.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$29.957 in early afternoon trading. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)