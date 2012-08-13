TAIPEI, Aug 13 Taiwan stocks ended flat on Monday, outperforming many regional peers as investors bought beaten-down shares such as flat panel makers. The main TAIEX index was down 0.06 percent at 7,436.30. Chimei Innolux and AU Optronics, the world's No.3 and No.4 LCD panel makers, both advanced more than 3 percent to be the two most actively traded issues by volume. The two companies have posted massive losses since last year amid stiff competition from South Korean and Japanese rivals. Among the worst-performing sectors, rubber and automobiles were off 1.54 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively. The Taiwan dollar was little changed, standing at T$29.98 in early afternoon trading. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)