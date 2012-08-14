TAIPEI, Aug 14 Taiwan stocks finished 0.58 percent up at a more than three-month high on Tuesday, joining gains in some regional peers, with Apple's suppliers in focus amid media reports that Apple will launch its iPhone 5 next month. The main TAIEX index ended up 42.95 points at 7,479.25, its highest level since mid-May. Apple's suppliers, such as Genius and Largan Precision, finished 3.5 percent and 0.7 percent higher, respectively. Local media have reported that the iPhone 5 will be available in September. Smartphone maker HTC, which tumbled recently amid stiff rivalry from Apple and Samsung, shot up 5.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.046 to trade at T$29.959. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)