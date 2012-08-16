TAIPEI, Aug 16 Taiwan stocks edged up 0.1 percent on Thursday, with Apple supplier Hon Hai in focus on news it would invest up to $10 billion in Indonesia to tap one of the cheapest labour forces in Asia and a duty-free zone of some 600 million consumers. The main TAIEX index opened up 7.94 points at 7,475.68, recovering slightly from a 0.15 percent dip in prior session. Hon Hai rose 0.2 percent, while the broader electronics sub-index gained 0.23 percent. Property developers rose 0.9 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.023 to trade at T$29.979. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)