TAIPEI, Aug 16 Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent to a more-than-three-month closing high on Thursday on investor hopes Apple's suppliers such as Genius will benefit from the expected upcoming launch of the iPhone 5. The main TAIEX index finished up 22.47 points at 7,490.21, a level not seen since May. Camera phone lens-maker Genius and casing-maker Catcher both advanced 2.6 percent, pushing the electronics sub-index 0.5 percent higher. Hon Hai Precision, also a major Apple supplier, edged down 0.5 percent. Hon Hai is investing up to $10 billion in Indonesia to tap one of the cheapest labour forces in Asia and a duty-free zone of some 600 million consumers. Property developers shot up 4.1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.987. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Robert Birsel)