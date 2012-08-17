TAIPEI, Aug 17 Taiwan stocks fell 0.3 percent on Friday before the government revises its 2012 GDP forecast later in the day, but shares of Apple's supplier Hon Hai ended higher after a media report said it sought a bigger stake in Sharp. The main TAIEX index closed down 22.29 points at 7,467.92, weighed by car-makers and plastics subindexes , both of which were off about 1 percent. Hon Hai advanced 0.5 percent. The company is requesting an about 20 percent stake in Sharp from 9.9 percent currently, the Nikkei reported. The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to stand at T$29.991. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)