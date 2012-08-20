TAIPEI, Aug 20 Taiwan stocks rose 0.19 percent on Monday morning, paced by gains in Apple suppliers, including Genius, after Apple shares hit all-time high. However, Acer, the world's No.3 PC vendor, opened down 0.9 percent and quickly extended the loss to 2.2 percent. Acer posted a second-quarter net profit much worse than analysts had forecast after it made a one-time tax settlement in Europe. At the opening bell, the main TAIEX index rose 14.13 points to 7,482.05, recovering some of a 0.3 percent loss on Friday. Genius, a camera phone lens maker, added 1.1 percent. Hon Hai Precision, a major supplier of Apple, rose 0.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.037 to trade at T$29.988. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by John Mair)