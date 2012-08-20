TAIPEI, Aug 20 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent on Monday after the government trimmed its 2012 growth forecast for an eighth time, with Acer lower after it posted a quarterly profit below expectations due to a one-time tax settlement in Europe. The main TAIEX index slipped 36.01 points to 7,431.91, taking a pause after it hit more-than-three-month closing highs last week. Taiwan cut its 2012 economic growth outlook to 1.66 percent on Friday as demand for its exports continues to slow in Europe, the United States and China. The previous full-year forecast was for growth of 2.08 percent. Acer, the world's number three PC vendor, sank 2.55 percent, while the broader electronics sub-index shed 0.3 percent. A bright spot were companies that supply to Apple after Apple stocks hit an all-time high on Friday. Camera-phone lens maker Genius jumped 1.9 percent, and Hon Hai Precision inched up 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar inched up by T$0.022 to stand at T$30.003 in early afternoon trading. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Robert Birsel)