TAIPEI, Aug 21 Taiwan stocks ended 1.01 percent higher on Tuesday, with LCD makers among the top gainers, up 1.59 percent. AU Optronics gained 4.44 percent after reports said that it had become part of Sony Corp's supply chain, while rival Chimei Innolux rose 3.78 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 74.90 points to 7,506.81, after opening up 0.37 percent. Electronics shares were up 1 percent, while banking shares gained 1.47 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.067 to trade at T$29.963.