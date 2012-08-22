TAIPEI, Aug 22 Taiwan stocks ended down 0.14 percent on Wednesday, dragged lower by defensive shares such as textiles and transport, down 3.5 percent and 0.73 percent respectively, while chip makers were off 0.9 percent. The main TAIEX index was down 10.23 points at 7,496.58, after opening flat. LCD makers however bounced for a second consecutive session, with Chimei Innolux limit-up and AU Optronics jumping 4.46 percent. Smartphone maker HTC gained 4.13 percent. Banking shares climbed 0.34 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.011 to T$29.964. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$88.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)