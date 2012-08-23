TAIPEI, Aug 23 Taiwan stocks closed up 0.11 percent on Thursday, reversing earlier losses nmd lifted by defensive shares such as construction and tourism counters. The main TAIEX index rose 8.59 points to 7,505.17, after opening down 0.13 percent. Electronics shares climbed 0.3 percent, with Mediatek up 3.14 percent. Hon Hai gained 1.16 percent. News reports said Hon Hai Chairman Terry Guo will fly to Japan next week to make a joint announcement with Japan's Sharp. Banking counters edged up 0.18 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose T$0.069 to T$29.941. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$88.99 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)