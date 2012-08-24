TAIPEI, Aug 24 Taiwan stocks eased 0.34 on Friday, joining other Asian shares in declining on growth concerns after manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a bleak outlook, with computer makers tumbling 1.24 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 25.6 points to 7,479.57, after ending up 0.11 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares were down 0.5 percent, with Pegatron limit-down, after reports that the company said Q3 notebook PC shipments will decline 15-20 percent from the previous quarter as the high season was delayed by the expected launch of Windows 8. Financial counters lost 0.56 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.007 to trade at T$29.967. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$93.50 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)