TAIPEI, Aug 24 Taiwan stocks fell 0.37 percent on Friday, joining regional bourses in declines amid concerns over global growth, with computer makers among the biggest decliners on demand concerns. The main TAIEX index fell 27.64 points to 7,477.53. Computer shares fell 0.97 percent, electronics fell 0.31 percent and financials fell 0.65 percent HTC however bounced 4.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.953. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total buying to T$93.50 billion this month. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)