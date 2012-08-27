TAIPEI, Aug 27 Taiwan stocks closed down 0.12 percent on Monday, erasing early gains, though some Apple Inc suppliers including Hon Hai Precision rose after Apple scored a sweeping legal victory over Samsung in a patent case. The main TAIEX index ended down 9.3 points at 7,468.22. Hon Hai added 0.7 percent and Apple lens supplier Largan jumped 3.4 percent. The broader electronics sub-index added 0.2 percent. Smartphone maker HTC, which competes with Apple and is in the Android camp with Samsung, fell 1.9 percent. The Taiwan dollar was slightly stronger at T$29.947. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, capping their total buying at T$92.1 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)