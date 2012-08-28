TAIPEI, Aug 28 Taiwan stocks fell 0.37 percent on Tuesday, extending falls from the previous session and joining other Asian bourses in declines, with Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision shedding 1.8 percent. The main TAIEX index slipped 27.66 points to 7,440.56. The food and department store sub-indexes were the top two losing sectors, both down more than 1 percent. Hon Hai's chairman said he hopes to reach a deal with Sharp this week. The company will also report second-quarter earnings this week. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.01 to trade at T$29.97. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$92.48 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)