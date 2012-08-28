US STOCKS-Wall St hits records again, boosted by Trump economy hopes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
TAIPEI, Aug 28 Taiwan stocks fell 0.37 percent on Tuesday, extending falls from the previous session and joining other Asian bourses in declines, with Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision shedding 1.8 percent. The main TAIEX index slipped 27.66 points to 7,440.56. The food and department store sub-indexes were the top two losing sectors, both down more than 1 percent. Hon Hai's chairman said he hopes to reach a deal with Sharp this week. The company will also report second-quarter earnings this week. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.01 to trade at T$29.97. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$92.48 billion this month.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.