TAIPEI, Aug 29 Taiwan stocks rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, the first gain in four sessions, with investors switching to traditional plays such as car makers, but Apple supplier Hon Hai fell ahead of its second-quarter earnings release due later this week. The main TAIEX index closed 29.21 points higher at 7,391.15, supported by automobiles and department stores , up 4.1 perent and 1.4 percent respectively. Hon Hai inched down 0.2 percent. Analysts forecasts showed Hon Hai could post around a 35 percent fall in profit in the June quarter from the previous three months. The Taiwan dollar firmed by T$0.071 to trade at T$29.936. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$90.36 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)