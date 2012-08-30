TAIPEI, Aug 30 Taiwan stocks fell 0.26 percent on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines, but flat-panel makers AU Optronics and Chimei Innolux gained on a media report that their outlook was improving. The main TAIEX index was down 19.09 points at 7,372.06 at the opening bell, reversing from a 0.4 percent gain in the previous session. AU and Chimei, the world's No.4 and No.3 flat panel makers, both jumped more than 2.5 percent. AU said that its TV panel supply is tight due to increasing orders this month, while Chimei said Q3 outlook will be better than Q2, the Commercial Times reported. The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$29.94. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$91.3 billion this month and setting to post their biggest monthly net purchas since April 2011. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)