TAIPEI, Aug 31 Taiwan stocks rose 0.35 percent on Friday, paced by banks ahead of an expected announcement by the central bank on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a long-awaited clearing system for transaction in the Chinese yuan. But Apple supplier Hon Hai fell 0.8 percent amid uncertainty over the state of its planned investment in Japan's Sharp. The main TAIEX index ended up 25.62 points at 7,397.06. Financials rose 0.56 percent. (Reporting by Faith Hung)