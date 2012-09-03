TAIPEI, Sept 3 Taiwan stocks opened up 0.45 percent on Monday, with Apple supplier Hon Hai opening by the maximum allowed after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations. The main TAIEX index opened up 33.34 points at 7,430.30. Hon Hai surged 7 percent, the most allowed in a session, boosting electronics shares by 0.26 percent. Banking shares were flat. Taiwan's central bank signed a long-awaited pact on a clearing system for the Chinese yuan on Friday, a step that could help its banks grab a role in the lucrative internationalisation of the yuan. The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.909. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)