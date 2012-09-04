TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwan stocks rose 0.28 percent on Tuesday, joining regional markets in steadying as investors saw weak global economic data raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks, with Hon Hai up for a second day. Apple supplier Hon Hai rose 1.4 percent, continuing gains after reporting better than expected second-quarter earnings at the end of last week. It had risen 6 percent on Monday. The main TAIEX index was up 20.78 points at 7,471.31, after gaining 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high in the previous session. Electronics shares jumped 0.25 percent, though financials shed 0.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar eased slightly to trade at T$29.949. Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, bringing their total buying to T$1.4 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)