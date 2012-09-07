TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan stocks rose 1.3 percent on Friday, gaining along with regional bourses, after the European Central Bank outlined a bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, lifting investor sentiment towards risk. The main TAIEX index ended 98.19 points higher at 7,424.91, paced by gains in cement, up 3.7 percent, and steel, up 2.75 percent. All sub-indexes except oil and gas were gainers. Smartphone maker HTC gained 3 percent. The company said its August sales slipped from July and were well below the year-ago month. The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.093 to stand at T$29.809. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$14.4 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)